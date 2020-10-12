Women’s History Month: Celebrating Dee Stoicescu of Bad Venus Vintage

Dee Stoicescu is the owner and curator of Bad Venus Vintage. Photo by Karl Roeder.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 12 – Dee Stoicescu

Dee Stoicescu is the owner and curator of Bad Venus Vintage, an online, gender-neutral and vintage shop focused on sustainable living and authentic self-expression.

Her shop is an LGBTQ+ owned business that promotes gender equity and empowerment for women and trans folks.

All items are carefully selected and intended for all genders to use, enjoy and love.

Stoicescu has a day job as a program coordinator for an LGBTQ+ youth program in the east end and does all the shop’s creative curating on the side.

For more information on Bad Venus Vintage, please visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/badvenus/

Stoicescu can be reached on social media at @badvenusvintage

