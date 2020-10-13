Police seek suspect after sexual assault in Taylor Creek Park

Toronto police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Taylor Creek Park on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 11.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a sexual assault took place in East York’s Taylor Creek Park on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 11.

Police were called to the park at 260 Dawes Rd. at approximately 7:40 p.m. for a reported sexual assault.

According to police, a man sexually assaulted a woman in the park and then fled the area.

The police description of the suspect says he has a dark complexion and black curly hair. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com