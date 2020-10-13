Virtual celebration of Brick Obelisk at Carlaw and Dundas set for Oct. 14

A virtual celebration and launch of the Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Street East parkette’s artwork is set for the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is hosting the Zoom event that takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Those attending will be able to hear from artist Pierre Poussin who created the Brick Obelisk on display in the parkette.
The artwork was created as part of the Carlaw and Dundas Community Initiative.
The Brick Obelisk is an approximately 30-foot high pyramid made of weathered/rusted steel. It’s design is intended to give the appearance of an industrial smokestack. Etched on to the Brick Obelisk are maps showing the area in 1851, 1899, 1923, 1960, and 2016.
The art work will be illuminated at night by an internal LED lighting system that highlights the etchings.
Participants at the Oct. 14 Zoom meeting will also be able to hear more about the plans for the neighbourhood’s Badgerow Parkette.
Please register for the meeting in advance by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-_bmQKnTS5e1HQwzadkAGw
For more information, please visit Councillor Fletcher’s website at http://councillorpaulafletcher.ca/
