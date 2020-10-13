Women’s History Month: Celebrating local bagpiper Sarah Severn

Sarah Severn has played the bagpipes at numerous community events. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 13 – Sarah Severn

Sarah Severn is a kind and resilient woman who has been making beautiful music for more than 24 years.

She learned to play the bagpipes when she was in the Army Cadets with the 48th Highlanders of Canada. While in the Cadets, she was Awarded Piper Of The Year.

Severn previously played in the Scarborough Legion Pipes And Drums Band for 13 years and has graced many community events with her wonderful music.

In the past, she has performed for several elected officials including former MP Maria Minna, former MPP Arthur Potts, MP Julie Dabrusin and MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith. Severn also shares her music at birthdays and funerals.

She can be reached on social media at @sarah.severn.3

