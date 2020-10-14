Police seek help locating missing 15 year old last seen near Logan and Browning avenues

Police in 55 Division are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Jashyne Ceballo was last seen on Monday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m., in the Logan and Browning avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppersat 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
