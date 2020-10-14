Women`s History Month: Celebrating fitness coach Reena Parekh

Fitness coach Reena Parekh is passionate about helping people regain their strength after giving birth. Photo by Emily D Photography.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 14 – Reena Parekh

Reena Parekh is a force to be reckoned with!

She is a fitness coach with a decade of experience in the industry providing both group fitness and one on one coaching services.

Parekh is a prenatal and postnatal specialist and passionate about helping people regain their strength after giving birth.

She enjoys helping others rediscover their inner strength through physical exercise and is an advocate for diversity and representation in the fitness industry, women’s health and maternal mental health.

For more information, visit her website at https://www.reenaparekh.com/about

She can be reached on social media at @itsreenaparekh

