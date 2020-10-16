Women’s History Month: Celebrating local entrepreneur and resident Irene Sikiotis

Entrepreneur and mother of two boys, Irene Sikiotis has lived in the area for more than 32 years. She is the owner of Jump for Joy Play Centre, located on Danforth Avenue. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 16 – Irene Sikiotis

An east-end entrepreneur and mother of two boys, Irene Sikiotis has lived in the area for more than 32 years.

She is the proud owner of Jump for Joy Play Centre, located on Danforth Avenue.

Sikiotis makes it her mission to offer her community safe, high-quality products and services along with safe forms of play.

After opening her doors two-and-a-half years ago, Irene’s centre quickly became a popular community hub for parents and a favourite indoor playground for children.

Her dedication to her children, her community and her business are some of the many reasons she deserves to be celebrated this October.

For more information, please visit www.jumpforjoyplaycentre.ca

