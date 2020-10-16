Work on Gardiner Expressway means eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East will be open this weekend from Leslie to Woodbine

Work on the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Yonge and Cherry streets is set for Saturday, Oct.17.

Due to work on the Gardiner Expressway, the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue will not be closed to traffic this weekend.

Since the spring, those lanes have been closed to traffic on most weekends for the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative which opens up public road space for people to use for cycling and other activities.

Work on the Gardiner Expressway’s eastbound lanes this weekend means the closure of those Lake Shore Boulevard East lanes to traffic will not happen on Oct. 17 and 18.

Planned work on the Gardiner this weekend see the expressway’s eastbound section reduced to one lane on Saturday, Oct. 17 from Yonge Street to Cherry Street. The Gardiner eastbound lane reduction will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17.

ActiveTO is one of the ways the City of Toronto has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. On most weekends the initiative closes a number of major roads to traffic so people can enjoy the extra space while safely social distancing.

For this weekend, Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road, and Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue will be closed for ActiveTO. The closure times will be from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

For more information on ActiveTO, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/covid-19-activeto-closing-major-roads/