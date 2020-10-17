Fox Theatre hosts sale of popcorn and more on evening of Oct. 17 as part of effort to deal with impact of second COVID-19 closure

The Fox Theatre's sale of popcorn, candy, beer and wine takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Forced to close their doors for a second time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fox Theatre in the Beach continues to find innovative ways to raise funds and keep the community engaged beyond being able to watch movies inside the iconic Queen Street East site.

Last Friday (Oct. 9), Toronto was moved back to a modified version of the Stage 2 protocols set up by the provincial government to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus within what are considered “hot spot” areas. That meant indoor dining, gyms, and movie theatres were ordered closed by the province as of 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Also put into Stage 2 that day were Peel Region and the City of Ottawa. On Oct. 16, the province announced that York Region would also be put back to the modified Stage 2 protocols as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

For the Fox the step back to Stage 2 came as a bitter blow as they only just reopened from the first mandated closure back in March on Aug. 7. (For our story on the reopening, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/08/07/fox-theatre-reopens-on-friday-after-long-covid-19-closure/

During that closure, the Fox found a number of ways to keep the community involved including a successful seat auction which raised much-needed funds for the theatre. (For our story on the seat sale, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/04/11/fox-theatre-seat-sale-helps-raise-funds-during-covid-19-crisis/ )

This time around, the Fox has a community popcorn sale slated for Saturday, Oct. 17 between 6 and 8 p.m.

Residents are invited to come to the theatre to purchase not just popcorn to take home but also other items including candy, beer and wine (for those of legal age).

Those wishing to purchase are asked to come to the front-door concession stand to place their order and help support the Fox.

The Fox Theatre is located at 2236 Queen St. E., just east of Beech Avenue.

For more information, please visit the Fox Theatre’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thefoxtheatre/