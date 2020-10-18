Women’s History Month: Celebrating Elisha Gotha of The Curl Lounge on Kingston Road

Elisha Gotha is the owner of The Curl Lounge on Kingston Road. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 18 – Elisha Gotha

Elisha Gotha wears many hats: mom of two busy toddlers, experienced hairstylist, and local entrepreneur.

Gotha is the owner of The Curl Lounge on Kingston Road, and has been a licensed curly hair expert and stylist for just under a decade.

Over the years, she has perfected her craft by continuing to learn everything there is to know about natural hair, specializing in curl health, education and enhancement. She makes it her mission to give every client who sits in her chair all the care their unique curls deserve!

Being a triple threat means Gotha works countless hours, seven days a week, but she is deeply committed to sharing her skills and passion for natural hair.

With an innate ability to encourage other women to follow their own dreams and aspirations, Gotha works hard to set a positive example for her two children.

For more information on The Curl Lounge, please visit https://www.thecurllounge.com/services/

Elisha can be reached on social media at @the.curl.lounge

