Ivan Forrest Gardens park streetscape plans to be discussed at online meeting

An online meeting to discuss streetscape plans for Ivan Forrest Gardens park is set for the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Beach residents are invited to take part in an online community consultation meeting this week regarding the streetscape plans for Ivan Forrest Gardens park.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

On the agenda will be a presentation of concept design options based on earlier public feedback for the park frontage on Queen Street East, just east of Glen Manor Drive.

Work on the streetscape improvements is set to begin in the fall of 2021.

To take part in the Oct. 21 online meeting, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/construction-new-facilities/improvements-expansion-redevelopment/ivan-forrest-gardens-streetscape-improvements/