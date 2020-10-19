Women’s History Month celebrates Sarah Keast, Shannon Culver, Alexie Landry and Janice Tsao of Crying Out Loud

From left, Sarah Keast, Janice Tsao, Alexie Landry, and Shannon Culver of Crying Out Loud. Photo by Constant Van Ruymbeke.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 19 – Sarah Keast, Shannon Culver, Janice Tsao and Alexie Landry of Crying Out Loud

Sarah Keast is a woman of resilience! She is one of the four owners of Crying Out Loud, a retail shop on the Danforth that offers thoughtfully curated products that promote both self-care, and care of others.

Keast and her three business partners Shannon Culver, Alexie Landry and Janice Tsao, met through the shared experience of losing a partner at a young age. They navigated the complicated world of young widowhood, found support and community in each other, as well as a common desire to prioritize their mental wellbeing, even in the face of trauma and heartbreak.

Their journeys have been marked by sorrow, joy, humour and anger. They are learning to love, trust, build confidence, and raise little humans who themselves will face a lifetime of navigating the loss of a parent.

Yes, their lives are complicated, but through it all they continue to learn about compassion, kindness, community, connection and the importance of embracing the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Their mission to redefine the journey of mental wellness is one that includes chocolate and expletives alongside meditation and essential oils. Their goal isn’t to strive for perfection, but to achieve a healthy balance that allows them to survive and thrive in the face of adversity.

In addition to their retail offerings, they offer workshops and community events promoting wellness through learning and social connection.

If you are looking for ways to nurture your heart (joy, comfort), your head (mental health, knowledge), or your hand (community, skill building), Crying Out Loud is a destination where you can find real, compassionate help to navigate all of life’s messiness.

For more information on Crying Out Loud, please visit the website at https://cryingoutloud.ca

