Women’s History Month: Celebrating Jessica Russell of Local Laundry

Jessica Russell is the owner of Local Laundry, an online company that offers refinished, reasonably priced vintage furniture that is locally sourced and sold. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 20 – Jessica Russell

Jessica Russell is the epitome of the phrase “shop local.”

She is the proud owner of Local Laundry, an online company that offers refinished, reasonably priced vintage furniture that is locally sourced and sold. Popular on Instagram, her pieces tend to sell quickly!

Russell strives to inspire folks to go after their desires, turn their side hustles into their dream jobs, and believe in their work. Her budding brand commits to believing strongly in what she’s selling; each of her pieces is stamped with her personal pride, and completed as if she were placing it in her own home.

Russell believes that recycling, reusing and reducing are essential… and that we as a society need to come together to regain and rejoice.

Her commitment to the environment, drive for success and courage to make a difference are some of the many reasons she deserves to be celebrated this October.

She can be reached on social media at @_locallaundry

