Online community meeting on plans for Dieppe Park in East York set for Oct. 22

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is hosting a community consultation meeting on future plans for East York's Dieppe Park on the evening of Oct. 22.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dieppe Park is expected to be revitalized, and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is inviting residents to a community meeting about its future.

The community consultation meeting was expected this year as the city prepares to plan its restoration and improvement efforts for Dieppe Park at Cosburn and Greenwood avenues in East York.

“The consultation will focus on everyday use for neighbourhood kids, teens, and families,” Fletcher said. “As well as ideas for improvements for this four season sports destination.”

Currently, the three-hectare park includes an outdoor artificial ice rink, a baseball diamond, a multipurpose sports field, a children’s playground, and a splash pad. The city has temporarily closed some of those amenities due to COVID-19 public health guidelines.

The park’s a popular skating destination in the winter, with one of four pleasure ice skating trails in the City of Toronto.

The park was last refurbished in December 2013 when the new rink and skating path were installed. The $2.4 million investment also included renovations to the change room building, landscape enhancements, and upgraded sidewalks.

Fletcher is hosting a virtual meeting via Zoom to discuss future plans for the park on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to register in advance for the online meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4DOoThZNRnyqpYMCR39Dfw

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.