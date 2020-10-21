Police seek help locating missing man last seen in East York

Police are asking for the public's help locating Wade Finlayson, 65, who last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in East York.

Wade Finlayson, 65, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1:49 p.m. in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

He is described as white, five-feet nine-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with a medium build, balding, with short white hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Roots sweater, blue jeans, and a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball cap.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com