Police seek help locating missing man last seen in East York

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in East York.
Wade Finlayson, 65, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1:49 p.m. in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.
He is described as white, five-feet nine-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with a medium build, balding, with short white hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue Roots sweater, blue jeans, and a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball cap.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.