Toronto Beach Rotary Club members to take part in Rotary Foundation Walk on Oct. 22

Members of the Toronto Beach Rotary Club will be out on the Boardwalk on Thursday, Oct. 22, helping raise funds and awareness for a number of causes.
From 4 to 6 p.m., local club members will be participating in the Rotary Foundation Walk.
The walk is part of an international effort by Rotary clubs around the world. Charities and initiatives supported by The Rotary Foundation include the eradication of polio, stopping the spread of waterbourne illnesses and anti-bullying campaigns for children.
In its more than 100 years, The Rotary Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on these and other life-changing projects for people around the world.
Locally, members of the Toronto Beach Rotary Club will be raising funds for polio eradication, clean water, help for women and children in need, and the environment.
As part of the commitment to the environment, participants in Thursday’s walk will be cleaning up litter from the Boardwalk and surrounding area.
Those taking part will do so in a manner that meets COVID-19 safety requirements including wearing masks, gloves and keeping safe distances while collecting the litter and walking.
For more information on the Toronto Beach Rotary Club, please visit https://www.rotary7070.org/clubinfo/toronto-beach
More info can also be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/torontobeachrotary/
