Women’s History Month: Celebrating Stephanie Kaptein of Ampersand Bakehouse

Stephanie Kaptein is the founder and Head Baker at Amperesand Bakehouse on Danforth Avenue. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 21 – Stephanie Kaptein

Stephanie Kaptein creates baked goods that will transport you back to your childhood!

As the founder and Head Baker of Ampersand Bakehouse, Kaptein offers an array of elegant celebration goodies and decadent classics.

Before starting her own business, she was a foresight strategist who had the opportunity to redefine the future of food with companies such as Campbell’s, Tyson and McCain’s, but was left craving the physical interaction with food itself.

Catering to the preferences of her friends, Kaptein discovered the lack of baked goods for adult enjoyment. Simple sweets are often created for children, making them too sweet and lacking flavour complexity. At Ampersand, she partners childhood classics with flavours adults crave.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of interacting with Kaptein, you know how she effortlessly leaves you in a better mood.

Her contagious positivity, encouragement of others and creativity are some of the many reasons Kaptein deserves to be celebrated this October!

For more information, please visit https://www.ampersandbakehouse.com/

Kaptein can be reached on social media at @ampersand_bakehouse

