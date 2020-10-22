Women’s History Month: Celebrating Sam Conover of Broad Lingerie on the Danforth

Sam Conover is the owner of Broad Lingerie on Danforth Avenue. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 22 – Sam Conover

Sam Conover takes the fear and stress out of shopping for bras and bathing suits!

As the owner of Broad Lingerie on the Danforth, a boutique specializing in bras and swimwear for bigger busts, Conover works hard to create a friendly, accessible, and inclusive environment for all types of bodies.

A member of the Better Way Alliance, she is equally devoted to being a good employer and promoting decent work principles.

When Conover’s not fitting bras, she’s collecting vintage clothing, making paper art or pondering historical plastics. In a previous life, she worked as an objects conservator of museum collections.

Conover grew up here in the East End, and in returning to her roots to open her business here, she has truly come full circle.

For more information, please visit https://broadlingerie.com/home/

She can be reached on social media at https://www.instagram.com/broadlingerie/

