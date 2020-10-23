One person seriously injured in apartment fire at Kinsmen Manor on Gerrard Street East

Toronto firefighters were called to an apartment fire at Kinsmen Manor on Gerrard Street East between Wayland and Malvern avenues just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire in an apartment building on Gerrard Street East.

Toronto firefighters were called to Kinsmen Manor, 2287 Gerrard St. E., between Malvern and Wayland avenues, at 1:53 p.m. for reports of a fire in a third-floor apartment.

When they arrived they found the unit facing Gerrard Street on fire and a person injured inside.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and the injured person (believed to be a woman) was taken by stretcher to an ambulance and then to hospital.

The one-alarm fire drew numerous fire trucks to the scene, along with concerned residents.

Police have closed Gerrard Street East between Malvern and Wayland.

Owned by Toronto Community Housing, Kinsmen Manor is a five-storey apartment building for seniors.