Women’s History Month: Celebrating Rebecca Lane of Upper Beaches Music School

Rebecca Lane is the founder of the Upper Beaches Music School. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 23– Rebecca Lane

Rebecca Lane is a classically trained violinist and the founder of Upper Beaches Music School.

In 2015, Lane started her business in the spare room of her home. Shortly after opening, it became apparent that the neighbourhood was looking for music lessons that are child-centred and fun.

Now anchored at Woodbine and Danforth avenues, Upper Beaches Music School provides music lessons to kids in the Beaches-East York area, and online music lessons to kids all over Canada.

Lane lives in East York with her husband, their three children, and their fluffy orange cat.

Currently, her music school is providing a free digital music curriculum for anyone schooling from home, or needing educational activities for their kids during the pandemic. Parents can sign up for weekly emails containing links to classical music, child-friendly videos, and accompanying crafts.

For those curious about how online music lessons work, free trial lessons can be booked on the website. For more information, please visit https://www.upperbeachesmusic.com/www.upperbeachesmusic.com

Lane can be reached on social media at @upperbeachesmusic

