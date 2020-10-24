ActiveTO will close Lake Shore Boulevard eastbound lanes to traffic between Leslie and Woodbine on Oct. 24/25 weekend

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue (just south of Woodbine) will be closed to traffic on Oct. 24 and 25.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue will be closed to traffic this weekend (Oct. 24 and 25) for ActiveTO activities.

This weekend’s road closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and will continue until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

ActiveTO closures were implemented as part of the city’s response to COVID-19. Road closures along busy streets and trails have allowed thousands of residents to be outside since the spring with ample space allowing for physical distancing.

Along with Lake Shore Boulevard East, ActiveTO also includes the closure of other major roadways to traffic for people to enjoy.

For this weekend, other major roads to be closed are Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.

Residents planning to use the roads for ActiveTO activities are encouraged to access them by bicycle or as a pedestrian.

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/covid-19-activeto-closing-major-roads/