Women’s History Month: Celebrating Dr. Olivia Rose, founder of the Rose Health Clinic

Dr. Olivia Rose is the clinic director and founder of Rose Health Clinic. She is also the CEO of ReLiv Organics, a natural and organic skincare line, and the CEO of O Rose & Co., a consulting and writing service for local and international health and wellness brands. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 24– Dr. Olivia Rose

Dr. Olivia Rose has been working as a naturopathic doctor, writer and speaker for the past 14 years.

She has built a thriving private practice and has a special interest in digestive and immune health, infertility, weight management, skin rejuvenation and chronic disease prevention.

In addition to being the clinic director and founder of Rose Health Clinic, she is also the CEO of ReLiv Organics, a natural and organic skincare line, and the CEO of O Rose & Co., a consulting and writing service for local and international health and wellness brands.

In her down time, Dr. Rose relaxes by kicking up her feet at home with her son, husband and tea-cup yorkie, Earl Grey.

For more information, please visit the following websites: www.relivorganics.com | www.rosehealthclinic.com

Dr. Rose can be reached through the following social media handles: @oliviarosend, @rosehealthclinic, @relivorganics @oroseco.co

For our Oct. 1 story celebrating Julie Middleton, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/01/celebrating-the-impact-of-beaches-east-york-women-during-octobers-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 2 story celebrating Julie O, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/02/julie-o-of-little-ones-closet-on-danforth-avenue-celebrated-during-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 3 story celebrating Erin Binns, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/03/womens-history-month-celebrating-business-coach-and-realtor-erin-binns/

For our Oct. 4 story celebrating Ashley Evans, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/04/womens-history-month-celebrating-community-advocate-and-outstanding-citizen-ashley-evans/

For our Oct. 5 story celebrating Daneille Lewis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/05/womens-history-month-celebrating-designer-danielle-lewis/

For our Oct. 6 story celebrating Mary Oliveira, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/06/womens-history-month-celebrating-mary-oliveira-of-marys-brigadeiro-on-danforth-avenue/

For our Oct. 7 story celebrating Amy Symington, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/07/womens-history-month-celebrating-nutrition-professor-and-researcher-amy-symington/

For our Oct. 8 story celebrating Emma Sam, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/08/womens-history-month-celebrating-entrepreneur-emma-sam-of-speedy-auto-service/

For our Oct. 9 story celebrating Vicky Tsorlinis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/09/womens-history-month-celebrating-inspirational-volunteer-vicky-tsorlinis/

For our Oct. 10 story celebrating Erin Keaney, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/10/womens-history-month-celebrating-realtor-actor-and-community-member-erin-keaney/

For our Oct. 11 story celebrating Alexandra LeBlanc, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/11/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-soprano-alexandra-leblanc/

For our Oct. 12 story celebrating Dee Stoicescu, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/12/womens-history-month-celebrating-dee-stoicescu-of-bad-venus-vintage/

For our Oct. 13 story celebrating Sarah Severn, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 14 story celebrating Reena Parekh, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 15 story celebrating Moya Graham, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/15/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-lawyer-moya-graham/

For our Oct. 16 story celebrating, Irene Sikiotis please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/16/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-entrepreneur-and-resident-irene-sikiotis/

For our Oct. 17 story celebrating Michelle Aarts, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/17/womens-history-month-celebrating-beaches-east-york-school-trustee-michelle-aarts/

For our Oct. 18 story celebrating Elisha Gotha, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/18/womens-history-month-celebrating-elisha-gotha-of-the-curl-lounge-on-kingston-road/

For our Oct. 19 story celebrating Sarah Keast, Shannon Culver, Alexie Landry and Janice Tsao, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/19/womens-history-month-celebrates-sarah-keast-shannon-culver-alexie-landry-and-janice-tsao-of-crying-out-loud/

For our Oct. 20 story celebrating Jessica Russell, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/20/womens-history-month-celebrating-jessica-russell-of-local-laundry/

For our Oct. 21 story celebrating Stephanie Kaptein, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/21/womens-history-month-celebrating-stephanie-kaptein-of-ampersand-bakehouse/

For our Oct. 22 story celebrating Sam Conover, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/22/womens-history-month-celebrating-sam-conover-of-broad-lingerie-on-the-danforth/

For our Oct. 23 story celebrating Rebecca Lane, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/23/womens-history-month-celebrating-rebecca-lane-of-upper-beaches-music-school/