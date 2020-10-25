Deja Views: An aerial look back at Kew Beach

Aerial photos show Kew Beach at the foot of Lee Avenue in 1961, and today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This aerial photograph above showing the foot of Lee Avenue (provided by Herman Sahrmann) was taken in 1961.

I imagine that in the photo below most Beachers are delighted to see abundantly more beach sand for their beloved dogs from the time depicted.

Thank you Herman, for forwarding this amazing aerial photo!

Do you have any photos, amazing or not, of the beach, your house, the parks, that are just sitting around in a shoebox? Why not share them with the readership of Beach Metro News?

Send photos to me by email to gdvandyke61@gmail.com