Women’s History Month: Celebrating Nazly Sultana of South Riverdale Community Health Centre – Harmony Hall

Nazly Sultana is the Senior Active Living Centre Program Facilitator at South Riverdale Community Health Centre - Harmony Hall. Photo by Zaiama Enam.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 25– Nazly Sultana

Nazly Sultana is a passionate, empathetic and dedicated leader in our community.

With a mission to help Bengali seniors integrate into the community and engage in social events, she created Toronto’s first Bengali seniors program at Harmony Hall Centre for Seniors.

Currently, Sultana is the Senior Active Living Centre Program Facilitator at South Riverdale Community Health Centre – Harmony Hall.

With previous work experience and education in Human Resources, she is continually developing and expanding programs for seniors using member feedback. Sultana has grown the Bengali seniors program into a member-led medley of engaging activities and clubs, including: cooking club, singing, dancing, writing club, walking and fitness clubs along with many other regular events.

In her spare time, she volunteers at Michael Garron Hospital, Crescent Town Elementary School, George Webster School, Teesdale Service Network, The Council of Agencies Serving South Asians (CASSA), Bangladeshi Canadian Community Services (BCCS), and the Elder Abuse Network.

When Sultana isn’t working or volunteering, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their two daughters.

For more information on seniors programs at Harmony Hall, please visit https://www.srchc.ca/programs/harmony-hall/harmony-hall-seniors-active-living-centres/

