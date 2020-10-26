Man, 22, shot and killed in parking lot of LCBO store on Danforth Avenue

An apparent dispute over social distancing inside an LCBO store on Danforth Avenue may have led to the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in the parking lot late on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 25.
Thanks to help from witnesses at the scene at 3111 Danforth Ave., just east of Victoria Park Avenue, police were able to quickly locate a vehicle that had fled the area heading east and take three male suspects into custody.
At this time, police have not released any information on the ages of those taken into custody or whether any charges are pending.
The shooting took place at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The parking lot in front of the liquor store was blocked off by police tape and there were evidence cones and other items still visible on the morning of Oct. 26.
According to 680 News, an employee of the LCBO store said the shooting was a result of a dispute over social distancing inside the store that then escalated in the parking lot.
The Toronto police homicide squad is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online to https://www.222tips.com
