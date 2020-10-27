Women’s History Month: Celebrating Shamie Ramgoolam of Silly Goose Kids

Shamie Ramgoolam is co-founder of Silly Goose Kids on Danforth Avenue. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 27– Shamie Ramgoolam

Shamie Ramgoolam helps parents put smiles on their children’s faces!

An East York small business owner and mother, Shamie founded the children’s store Silly Goose Kids nine years ago with her partner Tracey. With an emphasis on quality, creativity and good old-fashioned fun, the store carries toys, books, crafts and other must-haves for parents.

Shamie and Tracey met while working together at another excellent independent toy store. Their passion for creative, educational, quality toys and their growing love for each other prompted them to take the leap and open their own store at Woodbine and Danforth.

The growing number of families made the Danforth-East neighborhood perfectly suited for their new business venture. In 2019, Shamie and Tracey’s business was voted Toronto’s best children’s store by Toronto Star readers.

After losing Tracey to cancer last year, Shamie has managed to keep the business running and pivot to adapt to COVID-19 related shutdowns. In addition to in-person shopping during regular store hours, the store offers virtual shopping sessions from 11 a.m. to2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The community hub served by Silly Goose Kids will not be the same without Tracey’s loving attention, but with her creativity and imagination in mind, Shamie is dedicated to keeping her spirit alive through the selection of merchandise and toys.

Once the pandemic is over, Shamie looks forward to bringing back the sing-a-longs and storytimes for young kids, supporting local school fundraisers, and sponsoring the arts and crafts tent at the annual East Lynn festival.

For more information, please visit https://sillygoosekids.tumblr.com/

Shamie can be reached through social media at @sillygoosekids

