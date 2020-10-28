Women’s History Month: Celebrating Abby Rozen of The Healing Collective

Abby Rozen is co-founder of The Healing Collective.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 28– Abby Rozen

Abby Rozen is a social worker, psychotherapist and mother of two.

Through a number of neighbourhood projects, Rozen met Caroline Starr, a project manager, community builder, published author, ethical fashion enthusiast and mom to Gus and Charlie.

The two soon realized they had a lot in common, and began thinking about what a community of healing professionals could bring to the East End area… and what such a community would need to flourish.

The result of their brainstorming and collaboration is The Healing Collective at Woodbine and Danforth.

As co-founders of The Healing Collective, Rozen and Starr offer a physical space and community for around 40 mental health and wellness professionals. Working with clients online — and, in pre-pandemic times, in person — their therapists come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. They prioritize having no waitlists and providing clients with personalized referrals and complimentary consultations.

When Rozen isn’t working with her clients, she’s making pottery in her basement studio, playing in a samba band, or entertaining her two kids, Auggie and Micah.

To book an appointment or learn more about The Healing Collective, you can email them at info@healingcollective.ca, or visit their website at healingcollective.ca. You can also visit them on Instagram at @healing_collective.

For our Oct. 1 story celebrating Julie Middleton, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/01/celebrating-the-impact-of-beaches-east-york-women-during-octobers-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 2 story celebrating Julie O, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/02/julie-o-of-little-ones-closet-on-danforth-avenue-celebrated-during-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 3 story celebrating Erin Binns, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/03/womens-history-month-celebrating-business-coach-and-realtor-erin-binns/

For our Oct. 4 story celebrating Ashley Evans, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/04/womens-history-month-celebrating-community-advocate-and-outstanding-citizen-ashley-evans/

For our Oct. 5 story celebrating Daneille Lewis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/05/womens-history-month-celebrating-designer-danielle-lewis/

For our Oct. 6 story celebrating Mary Oliveira, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/06/womens-history-month-celebrating-mary-oliveira-of-marys-brigadeiro-on-danforth-avenue/

For our Oct. 7 story celebrating Amy Symington, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/07/womens-history-month-celebrating-nutrition-professor-and-researcher-amy-symington/

For our Oct. 8 story celebrating Emma Sam, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/08/womens-history-month-celebrating-entrepreneur-emma-sam-of-speedy-auto-service/

For our Oct. 9 story celebrating Vicky Tsorlinis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/09/womens-history-month-celebrating-inspirational-volunteer-vicky-tsorlinis/

For our Oct. 10 story celebrating Erin Keaney, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/10/womens-history-month-celebrating-realtor-actor-and-community-member-erin-keaney/

For our Oct. 11 story celebrating Alexandra LeBlanc, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/11/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-soprano-alexandra-leblanc/

For our Oct. 12 story celebrating Dee Stoicescu, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/12/womens-history-month-celebrating-dee-stoicescu-of-bad-venus-vintage/

For our Oct. 13 story celebrating Sarah Severn, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 14 story celebrating Reena Parekh, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 15 story celebrating Moya Graham, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/15/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-lawyer-moya-graham/

For our Oct. 16 story celebrating, Irene Sikiotis please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/16/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-entrepreneur-and-resident-irene-sikiotis/

For our Oct. 17 story celebrating Michelle Aarts, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/17/womens-history-month-celebrating-beaches-east-york-school-trustee-michelle-aarts/

For our Oct. 18 story celebrating Elisha Gotha, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/18/womens-history-month-celebrating-elisha-gotha-of-the-curl-lounge-on-kingston-road/

For our Oct. 19 story celebrating Sarah Keast, Shannon Culver, Alexie Landry and Janice Tsao, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/19/womens-history-month-celebrates-sarah-keast-shannon-culver-alexie-landry-and-janice-tsao-of-crying-out-loud/

For our Oct. 20 story celebrating Jessica Russell, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/20/womens-history-month-celebrating-jessica-russell-of-local-laundry/

For our Oct. 21 story celebrating Stephanie Kaptein, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/21/womens-history-month-celebrating-stephanie-kaptein-of-ampersand-bakehouse/

For our Oct. 22 story celebrating Sam Conover, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/22/womens-history-month-celebrating-sam-conover-of-broad-lingerie-on-the-danforth/

For our Oct. 23 story celebrating Rebecca Lane, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/23/womens-history-month-celebrating-rebecca-lane-of-upper-beaches-music-school/

For our Oct. 24 story celebrating Dr. Olivia Rose, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/24/womens-history-month-celebrating-dr-olivia-rose-founder-of-the-rose-health-clinic/

For our Oct. 25 story celebrating Nazly Sultana, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/25/womens-history-month-celebrating-nazly-sultana-of-south-riverdale-community-health-centre-harmony-hall/

For our Oct. 26 story celebrating Keisha Kerr, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/26/womens-history-month-celebrating-keisha-kerr/

For our Oct. 27 story celebrating Shamie Ramgoolam, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/27/womens-history-month-celebrating-shamie-ramgoolam-of-silly-goose-kids/