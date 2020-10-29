Police seek information on man in connection with arson near Logan and Queen

Toronto police have released security camera images of a person wanted in connection with an arson that took place early on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 27..
Police were called to a pair of fires in the Logan Avenue and Queen Street East area at approximately 1 a.m.
Police allege a man set debris on fire in two locations near buildings, and that the fires could have easily spread.
The man is described as wearing a light coloured baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt with a front kangaroo pocket with a rectangle, possible wording on the front and back, dark baggy pants worn low on the waist and light coloured Nike running shoes.
To see more images of the suspect, please go to http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/48407
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
