Women’s History Month: Celebrating Monica Kelly of Miss Mo’s Vegan Kitchen

Monica Kelly and her son Axel of Miss Mo's Vegan Kitchen. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 29– Monica Kelly

Monica Kelly is a proud, lifelong East End resident and exceptional vegan cook!

Growing up, Kelly always enjoyed preparing meals and baked goods. Since embracing a vegan lifestyle a decade ago, she adjusted and honed her cooking skills to master vegan dishes.

Five years ago, when Kelly’s son Axel was diagnosed with celiac disease, the pair pivoted their cooking abilities to accommodate his needs.

After being inundated with positive feedback and curiosity about Kelly’s vegan meal photos on social media, she and her son decided to enrol in vegetarian cooking courses at George Brown College and start their own business, Miss Mo’s Vegan Kitchen.

Together, they have found great success creating pop-up vegan restaurants and meal prep kitchens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monica and Axel have had to put a hold on renting their commercial kitchen at Beach United Church, but they look forward to getting back into the kitchen just as soon as they can.

For more information, please go to http://www.missmosvegankitchen.ca/

For our Oct. 1 story celebrating Julie Middleton, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/01/celebrating-the-impact-of-beaches-east-york-women-during-octobers-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 2 story celebrating Julie O, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/02/julie-o-of-little-ones-closet-on-danforth-avenue-celebrated-during-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 3 story celebrating Erin Binns, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/03/womens-history-month-celebrating-business-coach-and-realtor-erin-binns/

For our Oct. 4 story celebrating Ashley Evans, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/04/womens-history-month-celebrating-community-advocate-and-outstanding-citizen-ashley-evans/

For our Oct. 5 story celebrating Daneille Lewis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/05/womens-history-month-celebrating-designer-danielle-lewis/

For our Oct. 6 story celebrating Mary Oliveira, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/06/womens-history-month-celebrating-mary-oliveira-of-marys-brigadeiro-on-danforth-avenue/

For our Oct. 7 story celebrating Amy Symington, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/07/womens-history-month-celebrating-nutrition-professor-and-researcher-amy-symington/

For our Oct. 8 story celebrating Emma Sam, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/08/womens-history-month-celebrating-entrepreneur-emma-sam-of-speedy-auto-service/

For our Oct. 9 story celebrating Vicky Tsorlinis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/09/womens-history-month-celebrating-inspirational-volunteer-vicky-tsorlinis/

For our Oct. 10 story celebrating Erin Keaney, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/10/womens-history-month-celebrating-realtor-actor-and-community-member-erin-keaney/

For our Oct. 11 story celebrating Alexandra LeBlanc, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/11/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-soprano-alexandra-leblanc/

For our Oct. 12 story celebrating Dee Stoicescu, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/12/womens-history-month-celebrating-dee-stoicescu-of-bad-venus-vintage/

For our Oct. 13 story celebrating Sarah Severn, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 14 story celebrating Reena Parekh, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 15 story celebrating Moya Graham, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/15/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-lawyer-moya-graham/

For our Oct. 16 story celebrating, Irene Sikiotis please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/16/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-entrepreneur-and-resident-irene-sikiotis/

For our Oct. 17 story celebrating Michelle Aarts, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/17/womens-history-month-celebrating-beaches-east-york-school-trustee-michelle-aarts/

For our Oct. 18 story celebrating Elisha Gotha, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/18/womens-history-month-celebrating-elisha-gotha-of-the-curl-lounge-on-kingston-road/

For our Oct. 19 story celebrating Sarah Keast, Shannon Culver, Alexie Landry and Janice Tsao, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/19/womens-history-month-celebrates-sarah-keast-shannon-culver-alexie-landry-and-janice-tsao-of-crying-out-loud/

For our Oct. 20 story celebrating Jessica Russell, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/20/womens-history-month-celebrating-jessica-russell-of-local-laundry/

For our Oct. 21 story celebrating Stephanie Kaptein, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/21/womens-history-month-celebrating-stephanie-kaptein-of-ampersand-bakehouse/

For our Oct. 22 story celebrating Sam Conover, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/22/womens-history-month-celebrating-sam-conover-of-broad-lingerie-on-the-danforth/

For our Oct. 23 story celebrating Rebecca Lane, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/23/womens-history-month-celebrating-rebecca-lane-of-upper-beaches-music-school/

For our Oct. 24 story celebrating Dr. Olivia Rose, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/24/womens-history-month-celebrating-dr-olivia-rose-founder-of-the-rose-health-clinic/

For our Oct. 25 story celebrating Nazly Sultana, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/25/womens-history-month-celebrating-nazly-sultana-of-south-riverdale-community-health-centre-harmony-hall/

For our Oct. 26 story celebrating Keisha Kerr, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/26/womens-history-month-celebrating-keisha-kerr/

For our Oct. 27 story celebrating Shamie Ramgoolam, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/27/womens-history-month-celebrating-shamie-ramgoolam-of-silly-goose-kids/

For our Oct. 28 story celebrating Abby Rozen, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/28/womens-history-month-celebrating-abby-rozen-of-the-healing-collective/