Main Street Terrace long-term care home reporting 56 cases of COVID-19 among residents

The Main Street Terrace long-term care home, operated by Revera, is located at 77 Main St. between Kingston Road and Gerrard Street East. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A long-term care home in East Toronto has the highest reported cases of all long-term care homes in the province at this moment.

As of Friday, Oct. 30, Revera Main Street Terrace on 77 Main St. (between Gerrard Street East and Kingston Road) is reporting 56 active cases of COVID-19, among 150 residents.

It also reports an additional five cases among staff members, one of which has since recovered, with the remaining four at their homes in self-isolation.

A resident with a family member at the home confirmed to the Beach Metro News that there are 56 cases, and the latest provincial data shows that Main Street Terrace presently has more active infections than any other long-term care home in Ontario.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April, the home had zero reported cases. The province has reported under five deaths in the home since the beginning of the pandemic.

A week ago, the number of active cases at Main Street Terraces was less than half at 27. At that time, Revera Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Collins wrote a statement explaining the situation.

She noted the home is working with Toronto Public Health to maintain current pandemic outbreak protocols.

“We are doing enhanced cleaning, frequently disinfecting high touch surfaces like handrails and doors, resident rooms, common areas, and staff rooms,” Collins said. “We greatly appreciate the support of the infection prevention and control team and others from Michael Garron Hospital.

Collins added that residents are closely monitored for symptoms twice daily, and tested if they present signs or symptoms or if there has been possible exposure.

All staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts and are being grouped to work in assigned resident areas, and all staff are required to wear an appropriate mask and eye protection in the home.

Residents on second and third floors have been placed in isolation. Meals are being served in rooms with supervision and assistance as required. Recreation programs are delivered via one-on-one activities to maintain social engagement during this period of isolation.

The home is providing regular updates to families, and staff on the status of the outbreak, and all indoor and outdoor visits have been cancelled.

“We recognize how difficult these measures are for residents and their families and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we put these precautions in place for the safety of our residents,” Collins said.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford said he will be working hard to make sure the Main Street Terrace residents are given the support they need.

“Up to now, there has been no reason to lose confidence in Main Street Terrace or the other long-term care homes in the community. There are several homes run by the same operator in the community. As these are privately-run facilities, I’ll be working with Toronto Public Health to do everything we possibly can as regulators to make sure there is not a systemic issue and that the residents and family members of everyone in these homes have all the support they need.”

Bradford added that “at this point in the pandemic, Toronto Public Health has rigorous protocols in place in the event of an outbreak like this and I know actions are already underway here.”

As of Oct. 30, the province is reporting a total of 3,158 active COVID-19 cases in Toronto.

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.