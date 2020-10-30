Women’s History Month: Celebrating Lourdes Calderon and holistic wellness

Lourdes Calderon provides holistic wellness tips that everyone can use. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 30 – Lourdes Calderon

Lourdes Calderon is the mama behind @wellnessonthedanforth sharing holistic wellness tips all families can easily incorporate.

Calderon is a holistic nutrition student and a mom to two little girls in the east pocket of Toronto. She is passionate about using pure, natural, and safe products and loves teaching families how to incorporate pure therapeutic Young Living essential oils for natural and health and wellness.

As a holistic nutritionist in training and using her own experience with gut dysbiosis, she shares simple holistic tools you can use to improve your gut microbiome and overall wellness.

Calderon also shares the importance of food over lawns and improving the quality of our soils for the survival of our food system. She will inspire you to grow your own food, whether you are in the middle of Toronto or in the country. She is excited to share more tips as she embarks on a lifelong dream to build a homestead on a 53-acre property in the Haliburton area.

For more information, please visit www.myyl.com/lourdescalderon

She can be reached on social media at @wellnessonthedanforth.

For our Oct. 1 story celebrating Julie Middleton, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/01/celebrating-the-impact-of-beaches-east-york-women-during-octobers-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 2 story celebrating Julie O, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/02/julie-o-of-little-ones-closet-on-danforth-avenue-celebrated-during-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 3 story celebrating Erin Binns, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/03/womens-history-month-celebrating-business-coach-and-realtor-erin-binns/

For our Oct. 4 story celebrating Ashley Evans, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/04/womens-history-month-celebrating-community-advocate-and-outstanding-citizen-ashley-evans/

For our Oct. 5 story celebrating Daneille Lewis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/05/womens-history-month-celebrating-designer-danielle-lewis/

For our Oct. 6 story celebrating Mary Oliveira, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/06/womens-history-month-celebrating-mary-oliveira-of-marys-brigadeiro-on-danforth-avenue/

For our Oct. 7 story celebrating Amy Symington, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/07/womens-history-month-celebrating-nutrition-professor-and-researcher-amy-symington/

For our Oct. 8 story celebrating Emma Sam, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/08/womens-history-month-celebrating-entrepreneur-emma-sam-of-speedy-auto-service/

For our Oct. 9 story celebrating Vicky Tsorlinis, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/09/womens-history-month-celebrating-inspirational-volunteer-vicky-tsorlinis/

For our Oct. 10 story celebrating Erin Keaney, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/10/womens-history-month-celebrating-realtor-actor-and-community-member-erin-keaney/

For our Oct. 11 story celebrating Alexandra LeBlanc, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/11/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-soprano-alexandra-leblanc/

For our Oct. 12 story celebrating Dee Stoicescu, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/12/womens-history-month-celebrating-dee-stoicescu-of-bad-venus-vintage/

For our Oct. 13 story celebrating Sarah Severn, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 14 story celebrating Reena Parekh, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-bagpiper-sarah-severn/

For our Oct. 15 story celebrating Moya Graham, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/15/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-lawyer-moya-graham/

For our Oct. 16 story celebrating, Irene Sikiotis please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/16/womens-history-month-celebrating-local-entrepreneur-and-resident-irene-sikiotis/

For our Oct. 17 story celebrating Michelle Aarts, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/17/womens-history-month-celebrating-beaches-east-york-school-trustee-michelle-aarts/

For our Oct. 18 story celebrating Elisha Gotha, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/18/womens-history-month-celebrating-elisha-gotha-of-the-curl-lounge-on-kingston-road/

For our Oct. 19 story celebrating Sarah Keast, Shannon Culver, Alexie Landry and Janice Tsao, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/19/womens-history-month-celebrates-sarah-keast-shannon-culver-alexie-landry-and-janice-tsao-of-crying-out-loud/

For our Oct. 20 story celebrating Jessica Russell, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/20/womens-history-month-celebrating-jessica-russell-of-local-laundry/

For our Oct. 21 story celebrating Stephanie Kaptein, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/21/womens-history-month-celebrating-stephanie-kaptein-of-ampersand-bakehouse/

For our Oct. 22 story celebrating Sam Conover, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/22/womens-history-month-celebrating-sam-conover-of-broad-lingerie-on-the-danforth/

For our Oct. 23 story celebrating Rebecca Lane, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/23/womens-history-month-celebrating-rebecca-lane-of-upper-beaches-music-school/

For our Oct. 24 story celebrating Dr. Olivia Rose, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/24/womens-history-month-celebrating-dr-olivia-rose-founder-of-the-rose-health-clinic/

For our Oct. 25 story celebrating Nazly Sultana, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/25/womens-history-month-celebrating-nazly-sultana-of-south-riverdale-community-health-centre-harmony-hall/

For our Oct. 26 story celebrating Keisha Kerr, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/26/womens-history-month-celebrating-keisha-kerr/

For our Oct. 27 story celebrating Shamie Ramgoolam, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/27/womens-history-month-celebrating-shamie-ramgoolam-of-silly-goose-kids/

For our Oct. 28 story celebrating Abby Rozen, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/28/womens-history-month-celebrating-abby-rozen-of-the-healing-collective/

For our Oct. 29 celebrating Monica Kelly, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/29/womens-history-month-celebrating-monica-kelly-of-miss-mos-vegan-kitchen/