Lake Shore Boulevard East eastbound lanes between Leslie and Woodbine to be closed for ActiveTO on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue (just south of Woodbine) will be closed to traffic on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Though the weather is getting colder, local residents will still have a chance to enjoy outdoor activities along Lake Shore Boulevard East as a portion of the road will be closed to traffic this weekend for ActiveTO.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

ActiveTO closures were implemented as part of the city’s response to COVID-19 in the spring. The road closures along busy streets and trails have allowed thousands of residents to be outside with plenty of space for physical distancing.

Along with Lake Shore Boulevard East, ActiveTO also includes the closure of other major roadways to traffic for people to enjoy.

For this weekend, other major roads to be closed are Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.

Residents planning to use the roads for ActiveTO activities are encouraged to access them by bicycle or as a pedestrian.

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/covid-19-activeto-closing-major-roads/