Beaches-East York Community Environment Day set for afternoon of Nov. 1

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a Community Environment Day on Sunday, Nov. 1.

It will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bermondsey Drop-Off Depot, located at 188 Bermondsey Rd. between O’Connor Drive and Eglinton Avenue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the City of Toronto’s Community Environment Days for this year will be drive-through events at local solid waste transfer stations.

Residents will be able to drive up to different stations in order to drop off items for reuse, recycling or safe disposal.

Community Environment Days in Toronto help reduce the amount of items that could have been recycled or reused being sent to landfills, and ensures safe disposal of household hazardous waste items.

Those attending are reminded to follow all public safety guidelines to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

For full details from the City of Toronto on what can and cannot be dropped off at Community Environment Days, please go to www.toronto.ca/services-payments/recycling-organics-garbage/community-environment-days/