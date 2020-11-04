Police seek help finding missing man, 24, last seen near Danforth and Broadview

Police in Scarborough’s 41 Division are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen in the Broadview and Danforth avenues area.
According to police, Drako Schreck-Steer, 24, was last seen in that area on Friday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m.
He is approximately six-feet tall, 180 pounds., with a slim build, black hair in dreads, slight moustache, with a ‘Billas’ tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a hood, dark coloured pants, dark green or blackish shirt, and a black and grey scarf.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.