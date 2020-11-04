Police seek help finding missing man, 24, last seen near Danforth and Broadview

Drako Schreck-Steer, 24, was last seen in the Broadview and Danforth avenues area on Friday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m.

Police in Scarborough’s 41 Division are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen in the Broadview and Danforth avenues area.

He is approximately six-feet tall, 180 pounds., with a slim build, black hair in dreads, slight moustache, with a ‘Billas’ tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a hood, dark coloured pants, dark green or blackish shirt, and a black and grey scarf.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com