Police ask for help finding relatives of Calvin Little, 63, who died at Kingston Road residence in October

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating the next of kin of Calvin Little, 63, who died last month at his residence on Kingston Road.

In a press release issued on Nov. 5, police said Little passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, at his address at 550 Kingston Rd., near Lee Avenue.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, police said in the release.

After exhaustive efforts, police are still unable to locate any next of kin to inform them of his passing and are seeking any information regarding Little’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com