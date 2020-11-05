Police looking for man in connection with theft investigation in Gerrard and Pape area

Police in 55 Division are looking for information on this man in connection with a theft investigation in the Pape and Gerrard area.

Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with a theft investigation in the Pape Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

According to police, a 63-year-old woman was shopping in a store in the area on Sunday, Sept. 13 at approximately 1:13 p.m. when she noticed her wallet was missing.

Police were called and an investigation and a review of security tapes revealed a man had allegedly taken her wallet while she turned to pick up some items.

The man is described as 50 to 60 years of age, about five-feet, nine-inches in height, with a thin build, a round stomach, clean shaven and with short grey hair.

Investigators said in a press release on Nov. 5 that they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com