Police seek help finding missing woman, 36, last seen near Dawes Road and Beth Street

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Chelsea Cran, 36, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 9, at 12:22 a.m. in the Dawes Road and Beth Street area, police said in a news release issued just after 8 a.m. this morning.

She is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds., with green eyes, dark brown hair and wears prescription glasses.

There is no description of the clothing she was wearing available at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com