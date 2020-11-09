Residents asked to help Community Centre 55 create virtual Beaches Santa Clause Parade by sending in photo, video and written memories

Though the Beaches Santa Claus Parade won’t be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are being invited to help Community Centre 55 celebrate it virtually.
Residents and local businesses are being asked to send photos from the parade in past years to Community Centre 55 to help with the creation of a video which will be shown online later this month.
Both photos and short video clips can be submitted.
“We are all very disappointed as our parade is a much anticipated event in our community and in our city,” said Jade Maitland of Community Centre 55 in a note to Beach Metro News regarding the cancellation of the parade.
However, the virtual parade might hopefully ease some of the disappointment and provide community members with a way to celebrate past parades and their participation in them.
“We would like you to submit your favourite photos, short video clips (no more than 30 seconds) or a written memory of a past parade,” said Maitland. “We will do our best to include all of them.”
Deadline to submit is Sunday, Nov. 15.
Submissions can be sent to jade@centre55.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.