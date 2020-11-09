Residents asked to help Community Centre 55 create virtual Beaches Santa Clause Parade by sending in photo, video and written memories

Beach Metro News dug deep into the photo archives to find these happy children dressed as presents taking part in the 2006 Beaches Santa Claus Parade. Feel free to send us an email if you see yourself in this photo.

Though the Beaches Santa Claus Parade won’t be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are being invited to help Community Centre 55 celebrate it virtually.

Residents and local businesses are being asked to send photos from the parade in past years to Community Centre 55 to help with the creation of a video which will be shown online later this month.

Both photos and short video clips can be submitted.

“We are all very disappointed as our parade is a much anticipated event in our community and in our city,” said Jade Maitland of Community Centre 55 in a note to Beach Metro News regarding the cancellation of the parade.

However, the virtual parade might hopefully ease some of the disappointment and provide community members with a way to celebrate past parades and their participation in them.

“We would like you to submit your favourite photos, short video clips (no more than 30 seconds) or a written memory of a past parade,” said Maitland. “We will do our best to include all of them.”

Deadline to submit is Sunday, Nov. 15.

Submissions can be sent to jade@centre55.com