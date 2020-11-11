Lest We Forget: Number of ways for East Toronto residents to observe Remembrance Day safely this morning

A sign on the Kew Gardens Cenotaph from earlier this week reminds residents that though official Remembrance Day ceremonies will not be taking place due to COVID-19, the day and its meaning is not forgotten. Beach Metro News notes that a number of stories from our Nov. 3 edition are attached to the sign, and we thank the person who put it there. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

East Toronto residents have a number of ways to observe Remembrance Day safely today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings for ceremonies at local cenotaphs will not be taking place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. It’s the same pretty much across all of Canada.

However, there are ways to mark the day virtually including accessing the City of Toronto’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/awards-tributes/tributes/toronto-remembers/upcoming-commemorations/

Also, you can find out information about live streaming of events from a number of sources including the Royal Canadian Legion’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CanadianLegion/

National television networks will also be broadcasting live from a very scaled-down version of the traditional National Remembrance Day ceremony from Ottawa this morning.

Locally, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will live stream a Remembrance Day ceremony on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/3666850653346018/

