Bluffs Winter Wonderland provides safe holiday lights experience, supports Toronto Beaches Lions Club and Feed Scarborough

A parking lot in Bluffers Park on the foot of Brimley Road will play host to the Bluffs Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

The Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be among the groups to benefit from the Bluffs Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience starting later this month.

The experience is an effort to bring holiday cheer to southwest Scarborough and east-end Toronto residents while also supporting the local Lions club.

The event, which will take place at Bluffers Park from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20, will also help raise funds for the Feed Scarborough initiative which runs four area food banks and a mobile healthy meal program.

Sponsors for the Bluffs Winter Wonderland experience are Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford and Vienna Upholstery.

Basically, the experience will consist of participants driving a long a one-kilometre pathway set up in the parking lot of Bluffers Park at 1 Brimley Rd. S.

The event is designed to be a drive-through experience in order to meet all COVID-19 safety protocols while giving people a chance to enjoy a Christmas lights display and to meet with Santa.

As drivers make their way along the route at the base of the scenic Scarborough Bluffs, they will pass by light displays of Reindeer Way, The Enchanted Forest, Snowman City and finally Santa’s House.

“Kids and families will have the opportunity to stop their vehicle outside Santa’s house to take pictures and videos from the safety of their vehicle, receive a personalized season greeting from Santa Claus and leave a letter for Santa in his mailbox, which will be answered a couple of weeks after you visit,” said a press release.

The displays will also include a Light Tunnel, 100 Christmas trees, dancing light shows and more. There will be more than 50,000 lights as part of the displays.

All vehicle entry tickets will cost a flat fee of $25 regardless of number of people in vehicle.

Those wishing to participate need to go online for a vehicle pass. Once registered they will be sent a timed entry for their experience.

“To ensure the health and safety of both staff and attendees, all vehicles will be instructed to approach the Box Office with their windows rolled up, so that tickets can be scanned safely. The entire event is contact free,” said the release.

For more information, and to register for tickets, please visit https://www.bluffswinterwonderland.com/