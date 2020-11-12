Residents escape safely from southwest Scarborough house fire

All residents escaped safely from a house fire earlier this morning in southwest Scarborough.
The fire at the detached home on North Woodrow Boulevard, south of Danforth Road, was called in to Toronto Fire Services just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
No one was injured in the incident as all occupants were able to get out of the house.
Damage to the house’s second floor appeared extensive, with lots of burned out insulation and siding on the home’s driveway.
The one-alarm fire brought out numerous firefighters and trucks to the area.
The cause is not yet known.
