Numerous tree limbs come down in the Beach after Sunday wind storm

This tree limb came down and struck a parked car at the foot of Glen Manor Drive late on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 15. High winds caused numerous tree limbs to fall in the area, resulting in a number of localized power outages. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Tree limbs came down on numerous streets and in parks in the Beach during yesterday’s wind storm.

The severe weather hit late on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 15, and continued into the evening with high winds causing lots of damage.

Along with the fallen limbs and uprooted trees, there were also a number of localized power outages in East Toronto neighbourhoods as a result of the storm.

No one appears to have been injured in any of the incidents involving fallen tree limbs. However, a number of parked vehicles have been damaged.

Late Sunday afternoon police had numerous streets blocked off south of Queen Street East due to fallen tree limbs.