Numerous tree limbs come down in the Beach after Sunday wind storm

Tree limbs came down on numerous streets and in parks in the Beach during yesterday’s wind storm.
The severe weather hit late on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 15, and continued into the evening with high winds causing lots of damage.
Along with the fallen limbs and uprooted trees, there were also a number of localized power outages in East Toronto neighbourhoods as a result of the storm.
No one appears to have been injured in any of the incidents involving fallen tree limbs. However, a number of parked vehicles have been damaged.
Late Sunday afternoon police had numerous streets blocked off south of Queen Street East due to fallen tree limbs.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.