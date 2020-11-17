Cycling lane upgrades planned for Dundas Street East

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
New cycling track upgrades are being installed on Dundas Street East, following a collaborative effort from Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and the city’s transportation services.
Installation began on Monday, Nov. 10 with pre-marking of the cycle track.
The upgrades to lanes on Dundas Street East between Broadview Avenue and Kingston Road come after a city council motion that passed on July 28, 2020.
While the city council will formally approve the new installation at a meeting on Nov. 25, Fletcher has worked with Transportation Services to fast-track elements of the installation that are already permitted.
The upgrades will implement permanent protected cycle tracks along Dundas, as well as include various other protection for cyclists.
It follows the city’s ActiveTO program this year, launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and aimed at offering residents more options to travel through the city safely, while allowing physical distance.
Pavement markings and curbs are being installed and will take up to 30 days depending on weather, crew size, and other on-site challenges.
“The protection (curbs and bollards) can be installed even in winter weather, but we are pushing to get the pavement markings installed before salting or snowfall,” Transportation Services staff said.
The council motion also authorizes three additional cycle track installations in other parts of Toronto.
Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.
