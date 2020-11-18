Beach Guild of Fine Art now hosting Holiday Online Show

The Beach Guild of Fine Art is hosting its Holiday Online Show until Dec. 31.

The Beach Guild of Fine Art is now hosting its online Holiday Show.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the usual format of the show which would include an exhibition and sale at the Kew Gardens cottage will not be taking place. The online show began on Nov. 1 and will continue until Dec. 31.

Residents can access and purchase works by local artists by going online to https://bgfaholidayshow.format.com/art-gallery

Works by 25 local artists who are members of the Guild are featured at the website, and shoppers can click through for purchase information.

“The life of most of our artists have seen some significant changes with more isolation than usual and little or no interaction with the public due to COVID compared to our numerous shows last year,” said Shelley Cinnamon of the Guild in a note to Beach Metro News.