Beach Village BIA tree lighting slated for Friday, Nov. 20

The Beach Village BIA hosts a tree-lighting ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Kew Gardens Park.
The event is structured so that social distancing guidelines can be met to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The actual lighting of the tree is slated to take place at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be carollers to put people into the holiday spirit.
Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E.
For more information, please visit the Beach Village BIA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.