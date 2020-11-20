Beach Village BIA tree lighting slated for Friday, Nov. 20

A tree-lighting ceremony at Kew Gardens Park on Queen Street East will be hosted by the Beach Village BIA from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

The Beach Village BIA hosts a tree-lighting ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Kew Gardens Park.

The event is structured so that social distancing guidelines can be met to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The actual lighting of the tree is slated to take place at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be carollers to put people into the holiday spirit.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

For more information, please visit the Beach Village BIA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO/