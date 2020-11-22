Deja Views: Scarboro Beach Amusement Park memories

Above image shows a postcard of Scarboro Beach Amusement Park taken from a plane. Inset photo is drone shot by David Van Dyke from earlier this year.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Above is a postcard of the Scarboro Beach Amusement Park. The image was captured from a plane (see the wing mounts on the left) when aviation was in its infancy; for that matter, aerial photography as well.

The amusement park opened in June of 1907 and the photograph above nicely depicts most of its perimeter, that is the lake to Queen between Leuty and Maclean.

The park was open for nearly 20 years and featured many attractions, such as a flume ride called Shoot the Chutes, a 400-metre long roller coaster ride and 40-metre tower for daredevil acts. I would think getting on a roller coaster in 1907 was a daredevil act, but anyway, the entire park was razed in 1925. The next year a investment firm began selling the fourplexes (quads) you see today.

Do you have an old photograph of the amusement park you would like to share? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com