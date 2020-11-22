Mary-Margaret McMahon nominated as Ontario Liberal candidate for Beaches-East York

Mary-Margaret McMahon has been nominated to be the provincial Liberal candidate in the riding of Beaches-East York. Photo: Mary-Margaret McMahon website.

Members of the Beaches-East York Ontario Liberal Association have nominated former city councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon to be their candidate in the next provincial election.

Online voting for the nomination by riding association members took place on Saturday, Nov. 21. Also seeking the nomination were Brandy Huff and Veronica Stephen-Allen.

“I look forward to bringing Beaches-East York residents together to help build a more sustainable and connected community where every voice is heard, represented, and championed,” said McMahon in a press release issued by the Ontario Liberal Party on Saturday night.

McMahon had previously represented Ward 32 Beaches-East York on Toronto Council from 2010 to 2018. She did not seek a third term on city council in the fall 2018 municipal election as she had pledged when first elected as a councillor in 2010 that she would only serve two terms.

In 2019, McMahon was Director of Community for Google’s Sidewalk Lab project.

She has a long history of community involvement in the riding including being a founding member of the Danforth East Community Association and the East Lynn Park farmers’ market.

“Mary-Margaret’s track record of achievement, along with her passion for her community and the environment, will make her an excellent Member of Provincial Parliament for Beaches-East York,” said Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca in Saturday’s press release. “I’m very happy to have Mary-Margaret on our team as we get ready to take on Doug Ford in the next election.”

The Beaches-East York provincial riding is currently held by NDP MPP Rima Berns-McGown, who defeated Liberal incumbent Arthur Potts in the 2018 provincial election. Potts had held the seat for the Liberals from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, the Beaches-East York riding had been held by Michael Prue of the NDP from 2001 to 2014.

Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party were elected to a majority government in June of 2018. The next provincial election is not expected to be held until June of 2022.