Man, 31, wanted in connection with alleged break-ins in the Queen Street East and Waverly Road area

Police are looking for Kevin Burger, 31, in connection with a number of alleged break-ins last week in the Beach.

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a number of alleged break-ins in the Beach last week.

According to police, a number of businesses and homes were allegedly broken into in the Queen Street East and Waverly Road area between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

Police said Kevin Burger, 31, of no fixed address, is wanted on a number of counts of breaking-and-entering, mischief under $5,000 and 27 counts of failure to comply.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Divsion at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

UPDATE: Police announced on the morning of Monday, Nov. 23, that Burger had been arrested and charged.