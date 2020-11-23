Police in 55 Division warn East Toronto residents to be vigilant, take precautions as package thefts are on the rise

Police in 55 Division are warning residents to be careful during the holiday season as the number of thefts of delivered packages is increasing.

Criminals are capitalizing as more residents are shopping online and deliveries are being made to homes and private residences, police said. Opportunities are increasing for criminals to simply take packages that are easily accessible and unattended from residents.

As the holiday season approaches, and more are packages being delivered, there is a strong likelihood criminals will be out looking for the chance to steal these items, police said.

Det. Darcy Hind of 55 Division would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and that they can help in reducing these types of crimes by requesting or designating a specific area for packages to be dropped off.

Residents are encouraged to contact police when they believe they are witnessing a theft. If you see someone take a package and believe it’s a theft, please call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information on these types of thefts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com