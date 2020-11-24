Bluffs Winter Wonderland drive-through holiday lights event moves to Eglinton GO station parking lot

The Bluffs Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience will now be taking place in the parking lot of the Eglinton GO station.

The upcoming Bluffs Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience holiday lights display has proved to be so popular among advance ticket buyers that it is moving to a larger location.

Originally slated to take place at Bluffers Park in Scarborough from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20, the event is now moving slightly north and east to the parking lot of the Metrolinx Eglinton GO station in Scarborough.

The Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be among the groups to benefit from the Bluffs Winter Wonderland. Sponsored by Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford and Vienna Upholstery, the event will also support the Feed Scarborough initiative which runs four area food banks and a mobile meal program.

The experience was created in an effort to bring holiday cheer to southwest Scarborough and east-end Toronto residents during these difficult COVID-19 times in which many of the traditional celebrations which usually take place have had to be cancelled.

Bluffs Winter Wonderland was extremely popular and all available time slots for vehicles to drive through quickly sold out.

That popularity led to the decision to move to the larger venue of the Eglinton GO station parking lot in order to allow more people to enjoy the display. It will now also operate seven days a week in order to welcome more participants.

“The relocation and date extension of the Bluffs Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience will allow for even more visitors to immerse themselves in our magical winter wonderland,” said a press release from organizers on Nov. 23.

“As you drive along a one-kilometre decorated path inside the Eglinton Go Station Parking lot (2995 Eglinton Ave. E. in Scarborough), you will wind through and around the base of the Scarborough Bluffs and will pass by Reindeer Way, Snowman City, The Enchanted Forest and end at Santa’s House. Kids and families will have the opportunity to stop their vehicle outside Santa’s house to take pictures and videos from the safety of their vehicle, receive a personalized season greeting from Santa Claus and leave a letter for Santa in his mailbox, which will be answered a couple weeks after your visit,” said the release.

The event is designed to be a drive-through experience in order to meet all COVID-19 safety protocols while giving people a chance to enjoy a Christmas lights display and to meet with Santa. The displays will also include a Light Tunnel, 100 Christmas trees, dancing light shows and more. There will be more than 50,000 lights as part of the displays.

All vehicle entry tickets will cost a flat fee of $25 regardless of number of people in vehicle.

Those wishing to participate need to go online for a vehicle pass. Once registered they will be sent a timed entry for their experience.

“To ensure the health and safety of both staff and attendees, all vehicles will be instructed to approach the Box Office with their windows rolled up, so that tickets can be scanned safely. The entire event is contact free,” said the release.

For more information, and to register for tickets, please visit https://www.bluffswinterwonderland.com/